Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $39.77 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

