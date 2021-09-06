Energy Web Token (EWT) One Day Volume Tops $6.31 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.84 or 0.00026750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $416.02 million and $6.31 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00153213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00223481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.07597434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00073228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.00970803 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

