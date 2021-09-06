Enigma (ENG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $293,814.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $293,814.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00500576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.01007236 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

