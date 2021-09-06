Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.56 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

