Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $280.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,354,611 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

