Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 116,677 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

