Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,489 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

