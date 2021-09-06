EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $733.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $685.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

