EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

