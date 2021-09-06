EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.86 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.