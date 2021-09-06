EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.