EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

