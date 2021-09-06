EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

