Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.