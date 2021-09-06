ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESE stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

