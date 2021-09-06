Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $17.19 on Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $17.19 or 0.00033168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $193.88 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

ERN is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,278,369 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

