ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 3.1% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $972,261.20 and approximately $1,473.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008920 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000675 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.