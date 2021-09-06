EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $167,617.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

