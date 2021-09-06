Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

