Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

