Fantasy Sports Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $56,764.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,535,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

