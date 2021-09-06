FantasyGold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

