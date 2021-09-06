FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

