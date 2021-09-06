FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $306,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $202.24 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.