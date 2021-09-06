FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG opened at $285.80 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.