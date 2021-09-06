FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

BSX stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

