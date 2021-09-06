Feellike (FLL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,307.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00163516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00220109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.53 or 0.07618084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,693.25 or 0.99911459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.00965784 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

