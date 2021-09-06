Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 150,348 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,500,517.54.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

