Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 188 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.