Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 191,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 53,687 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

