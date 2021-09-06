Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,840 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $83.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

