Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 196 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LMAT opened at $58.52 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

