Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 326 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,343 shares of company stock worth $66,832,080 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CYRX opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.