Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,756 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $385,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 193.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

