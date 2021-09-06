Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,234 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 276.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.