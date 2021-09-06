Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 382 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

