Financial Survey: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 10.44% 25.80% 10.96% SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.56 $52.00 million $6.78 31.41 SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.03 -$1.14 million $1.81 26.45

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NXP Semiconductors and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 15 1 2.67 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $221.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SMART Global on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

