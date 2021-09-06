Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $94.38 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $94,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

