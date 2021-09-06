Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 691,383 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 691,383 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $255,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.83. 60,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

