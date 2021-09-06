Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 77,148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,427.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

