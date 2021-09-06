First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

