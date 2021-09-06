First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $340.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

