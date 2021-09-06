First Horizon Corp Has $2.64 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

