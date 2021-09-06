First Horizon Corp Purchases 249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 56.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

