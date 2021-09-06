First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.