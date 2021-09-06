First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.96.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

