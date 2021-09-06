First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $79.84. 856,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

