Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.