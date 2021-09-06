Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

