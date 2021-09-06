Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Story: Strangles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.