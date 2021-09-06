Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.